Hoodoo Gurus

Underground Arts
Thu, 12 Sept, 7:00 pm
Philadelphia
$39.14

About Hoodoo Gurus

Formed in Sydney in 1981, the band were led by singer/songwriter Dave Faulkner, along with drummer James Baker. Ex-Scientist Rod Radalj and Kimble Rendall rounded out the group's lineup and their unique sound (three guitars, no bass). With Faulkner's infec Read more

Event information

Hoodoo Gurus performing " Stoneage Romeos" in its entirety for the 40th Anniversay of at Underground Arts

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

21+

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hoodoo Gurus

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

