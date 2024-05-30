Top track

Amu

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Iglooghost

The White Hotel
Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
DJManchester
£16.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Amu
Got a code?

About Iglooghost

Iglooghost composed the maximalist playful music of his earlier career around a set of characters that he found in his garden – he calls them “little beings” who live in a “portal” whose native ecosystem is out of whack. Live, the boundary-pushing Brainfee Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Iglooghost presents 'ᕮⵋම' - a new live audio/visual show. The show expands on the Tidal Memory Exo album world - including mysterious eggs, ancient pets, and toxic instruments. Following Iglooghost's 'Lei Museum' installation at the Southbank Centre, 'ᕮⵋම'...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Now Wave.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Iglooghost

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.