Rumors Chinatown Blockparty

Gin Ling Way
Sat, 18 May, 5:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$98.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For groups or tables DM us on instagram.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Future Primitive.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Guy Gerber, SG Lewis

Venue

Gin Ling Way

451 Gin Ling Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

