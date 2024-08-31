DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BOXOUT FEST AFTER PARTY

Secret Location, Digbeth, Birmingham
Sat, 31 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

OFFICIAL AFTER PARTY FOR BOXOUT FEST 🎪

GUEST + RESIDENT DJS ON ROTATION

- 🗓️ Sat 31st Aug

- ⏰ 10.30 - 3AM

- 2 FLOORS OF MUSIC

- FLOOR 1: DANCEHALL + SOCA

- FLOOR 2: AFROBEATS +'AMAPIANO

TICKET ONLY EVENT

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Boxout Fest + Boxout UK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Secret Location, Digbeth, Birmingham

Digbeth, Birmingham, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

