Lance Wagon: Date Me!

Bar Broadway
Sun, 26 May, 5:30 pm
ComedyBrighton and Hove
Lance Wagon has found himself recently single, so is coming to Brighton Fringe to find himself a wife (naturally). Join us for a cabaret, where 5 incredible comedians clamour to impress poet-cum-viscount Lance Wagon - he's old, he's virile, and he's here o...

This is an 16+ event.
Presented by Stolen Table Collective.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bar Broadway

10 Steine Street, Kemptown, Brighton, BN2 1TY, United Kingdom
Doors open5:30 pm
50 capacity

