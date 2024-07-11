Top track

Baba Ganoush

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ELECTROPARK 24 // THURSDAY OPENING ACTS

Galata Museo del Mare
Thu, 11 Jul, 6:30 pm
GigsGenova
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Baba Ganoush
Got a code?

About

Thursday Opening Acts Ticket valid only for July 11th | Limited quantity

From July 11th to July 14th, Genoa and Tigullio (IT) host the 2024 edition of Electropark, a festival of electronic music and performing arts with the theme "Resonances".

LINE...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Forevergreen per Electropark 2024

Lineup

1
FRANCESCA HEART, Sofie Birch, Antonina Nowacka and 1 more

Venue

Galata Museo del Mare

Calata Ansaldo De Mari, 1, 16126 Genova GE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.