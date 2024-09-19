Top track

Get Your Brits Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KNEECAP

Knockdown Center
Thu, 19 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$38.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Get Your Brits Out
Got a code?

About

Live Nation presents KNEECAP Fine Art USA Tour

18+
Live Nation
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KNEECAP

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.