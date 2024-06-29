Top track

Da Function

Get Wrecked & Carry: Pride 2024

Knockdown Center
Sat, 29 Jun, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
From $43.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get Wrecked & Carry as the two parties combine forces once again for a 15-hour pride event. Tickets will be sold in 3 tiers - Day Party only from 3-10pm, Night Party only from 10pm-6am and a combo Day & Night ticket for access to both parts of the event. W...

21+
Presented by Knockdown Center
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

7
Byrell The Great, Father Dukes, Kim Anh and 7 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

