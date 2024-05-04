DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

9000 Rooftop Party pres: Back to 90s & 00s

Rooftop Hotel Vincci Bit
Sat, 4 May, 4:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

(ESP) ¡Bienvenidos a la increíble fiesta 9000, donde el pasado se fusiona con el presente para brindarte una experiencia inolvidable! Prepárate para un viaje en el tiempo mientras revivimos los mejores momentos de las décadas de los 90 y los 2000 a través...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mr. majestyk

Venue

Rooftop Hotel Vincci Bit

Hotel Vincci Bit, Josep Pla 69, Barcelona, Barcelona 08019, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.