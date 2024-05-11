DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spiritual Gangsta Dimension Activities

La Cité Fertile
Sat, 11 May, 12:00 pm
WorkshopParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🌀 SPIRITUAL GANGSTA DIMENSION FESTIVAL

Une expérience unique consacrée à la musique et la spiritualité. ✨ Laissez-vous emporter par chaque dimension : du marché aux ateliers holistiques et soyez envoûtés par les vibrations d'un plateau de DJs e...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Spiritual Gangsta.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Cité Fertile

4 Avenue Edouard Vaillant, 93500 Pantin, France
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.