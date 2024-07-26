DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

William Beckmann

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 26 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
William Beckmann live at Eddie's Attic!

Hailing from the small border town of Del Rio, TX, William Beckmann was raised on classic country as well as the mariachi and Norteño sounds of northern Mexico. He delivers a fresh blend of vintage country, American...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

