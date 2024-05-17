Top track

Populous, Deena Abdelwahed | Heroes Festival

BASE Milano
Fri, 17 May, 10:30 pm
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Heroes Festival, al fianco del Festival dello Sviluppo Sostenibile di ASviS, presenta:

POPULOUS

DEENA ABDELWAHED

BASE Milano, via Bergognone 34

Evento inserito nel programma di WeWorld Festival, in collaborazione con BASE Milano

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Music Innovation Hub Spa.

Populous, Deena Abdelwahed

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

