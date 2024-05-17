DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Heroes Festival, al fianco del Festival dello Sviluppo Sostenibile di ASviS, presenta:
POPULOUS
DEENA ABDELWAHED
BASE Milano, via Bergognone 34
Evento inserito nel programma di WeWorld Festival, in collaborazione con BASE Milano
