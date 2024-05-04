Top track

Rhinestone Rodeo - Liverpool

Arts Club
Sat, 4 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLiverpool
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saddle up Liverpool, the UK's biggest country night is coming for ya! 🐎

After selling out dates all over the UK and Ireland, we’re bringing Rhinestone Rodeo to the Arts Club for an unforgettable Country celebration 🤠

You can expect to hear bangers all...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
Arts Club

90 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BH
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
1300 capacity

