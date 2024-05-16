DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An evening celebrating the life and work of the groundbreaking filmmaker Kenneth Anger, with The Flushing Remonstrance performing live accompaniment to Anger films, and occult performances and burlesque by Szandora LaVey, Glitter Macabre, and PNK VLVT WTCH...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.