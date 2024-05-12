DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLO in concerto

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 12 May, 12:00 pm
GigsRoma
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Domenica 12 maggio ore 12 FLO presenta “La canzone che ti devo in musica” in concerto al Monk di Roma.

Cantautrice, autrice e attrice di teatro, Flo è un’ imprevedibile entertainer e una raffinata cantastorie.

Un'artista che seduce grazie ad una vocalità...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Flo

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 am

