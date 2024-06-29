Top track

VER:AIR w AMELIE LENS, OGUZ - 2 DAYS OPEN AIR

Cruise Center Altona
29 Jun - 30 Jun
PartyHamburg
From €50.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

■ KEY FACTS ■

29.06.2024 14:00 - 22:00

30.06.2024 14:00 - 22:00

CRUISE CENTER ALTONA

■ LINE UP SATURDAY ■

OGUZ

STEYA

+LOCAL SUPPORT

■ LINE UP SUNDAY ■

AMELIE LENS

MILO SPYKERS

AHL IVER

+ LOCAL SUPPORT

IMPORTANT NOTES

  • Admission from 18+
  • T...
Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
OGUZ, Amelie Lens, Milo Spykers and 2 more

Venue

Cruise Center Altona

Van-Der-Smissen-Straße 5, 22767 Hamburg, Deutschland
Doors open2:00 pm

