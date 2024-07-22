DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Waxahatchee is the solo project of Alabama singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield. Combining acoustic Southern folk with Americana and indie rock, she pairs her guitar-led instrumentals with confessional songwriting, from the highs and lows of overcoming a to
Read more
L'auteure-compositrice interprète américaine Katie Crutchfield alias Waxahatchee revient avec un nouvel album 'Tiger Blood' prévu pour le 22 mars. Si le son de Waxahatchee a évolué, passant de la folk lo-fi à la country luxuriante, sa voix, elle, est toujo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.