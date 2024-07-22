Top track

Waxahatchee + Anna St. Louis

La Maroquinerie
Mon, 22 Jul, 7:30 pm
€29.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Waxahatchee

Waxahatchee is the solo project of Alabama singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield. Combining acoustic Southern folk with Americana and indie rock, she pairs her guitar-led instrumentals with confessional songwriting, from the highs and lows of overcoming a to Read more

Event information

L'auteure-compositrice interprète américaine Katie Crutchfield alias Waxahatchee revient avec un nouvel album 'Tiger Blood' prévu pour le 22 mars. Si le son de Waxahatchee a évolué, passant de la folk lo-fi à la country luxuriante, sa voix, elle, est toujo...

Les mineur·e·s doivent être accompagné·e·s d'un·e adulte responsable.
Présenté par Vedettes
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Waxahatchee

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

