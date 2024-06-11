Top track

Nusky Release Party

La Marbrerie
Tue, 11 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
€22.04

About

Première partie : Sirius Trema

Découvrez Sirius Trema, un artiste complet : auteur, compositeur, interprète et multi-instrumentiste. Ancien guitariste du groupe Synapson, il s'est lancé en solo avec des titres à succès tels que "LA" et "Glisse". Son style...

Tout public
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sirius Trema, Nusky

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

