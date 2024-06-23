DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Island Of Misfit Toys w/ Deep Cricket Night

Robert's Westside
Sun, 23 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $14.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Robert's Westside Presents:

THE ISLAND OF MISFIT TOYS
w/ Deep Cricket Night

General Admission: $10 + Service Fees
Reserved Table + GA (Sold in Groups of 4 & 6): $15 Per Seat + Service Fees

General Admission tickets do not include reserved seating. T...

This is a 21+ event. (Under 21 allowed w/ Parent / Guardian)
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Island of Misfit Toys

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.