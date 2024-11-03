Top track

Paper Trails

DARKSIDE

L'Olympia
Sun, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €44.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About DARKSIDE

Formed of producer Nicolas Jaar and his tour guitarist David Harrington, DARKSIDE creates a heady blend of psychedelia, art rock, house and ambient techno. Their self-titled debut contained three slow, hypnotic and untitled grooves featuring slivers of Jaa Read more

Event information

En 2011, Clown & Sunset, (feu) label du producteur chilien Nicolas Jaar, éditait un disque mystérieusement signé DARKSIDE. Très vite, les trois morceaux down tempo intriguent par leur influence pink-floydiesque, jusque dans le nom de l'EP en guise de clin...

Présenté par Super!.
L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

