DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

FEAR

The Underworld
Sun, 7 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£40.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Founded in 1977, FEAR became pretty fast a legend in the late 70's and one of the most influential and iconic West Coast Punk Rock / Hardcore Bands of all time (together with BLACK FLAG, BLAST! and CIRCLE JERKS)

After US tour in 2023 (inclusive 3 exclusiv...

Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fear

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs