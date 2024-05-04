Top track

Bambounou - Brim

(FREE ENTRY BF MIDNIGHT) Melting Pot w/ Bambounou

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From Free

About

Behold, the latest instalment of Melting Pot: our own curated night when we shine a lot on some of the finest, most exhilarating fresh talent out there.

Bambounou is a selector from Paris who’s absolutely nonpareil and on Saturday, 4th of May, he’ll be pl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ministry Of Sound.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bambounou, Felix Dickinson, Debonair and 5 more

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

