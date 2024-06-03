DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Her Head's on Fire

New Cross Inn
Mon, 3 Jun, 6:00 pm
£11
About

Be Sharp Promotions + Real Life + New Cross Live present...

Her Head's On Fire

Her Head’s On Fire is a fierce quartet with an impressive pedigree (Garrison, Small Brown Bike, The Bomb, and Saves the Day) serving up heart-seeking post-hardcore and emotive...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by Be Sharp Promotions / New Cross Live
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Her Head’s on Fire, Breakfast with Bears

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

