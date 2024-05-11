DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

StandBy, The Hashi, Mermaid Island, Oppa

Daddy Diamonds
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
GigsHollywood
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gravity Bookings Presents:

at Daddy Diamonds

All ages
Presented by Gravity Bookings.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Daddy Diamonds

1553 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

