Top track

DEADLETTER - Binge

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DEADLETTER

ARCI Bellezza
Sun, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DEADLETTER - Binge
Got a code?

About DEADLETTER

Formed in Yorkshire and based in south London, DEADLETTER layer their socially charged post-punk with grit, satire and saxophone. Released in 2022, the band’s debut EP HEAT! – which generously speckles their cynical sound with disco and funk – won praise f Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

DEADLETTER | LIVE _ MILANO

20.10.2024 _ ARCI BELLEZZA

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibellezza.it/tesseramento/

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & DNA Concerti

Lineup

DEADLETTER

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.