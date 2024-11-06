Top track

Aquarium Kisses

Rachel Sermanni

Nochtwache
Wed, 6 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€25.36

About

Rachel Sermanni is a Scottish based singer/songwriter that makes the mundane moments mystical: shock-positive pregnancy tests in train-station toilets, coffee machine breakages, cold river swims, the regret of not saying ‘I love You', the moon & how it pul...

This is an 16+ event (or with legal guardian)
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rachel Sermanni

Venue

Nochtwache

Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 69a, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

