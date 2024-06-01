DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RAIL: Radical Animals Illinois

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 1 Jun, 9:00 pm
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Chicago's own furry bar event, ft:
Tee + Hee: The Giggle Brothers
Anyone Can Cook
C H E K A
R i A L T O

$10 ADV // $15 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surpri...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

