Vibrations : A Night of House

Music For A While
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
About

Get ready for another edition of "Vibrations" ...

Undernreath the Selina Hotel taking over NYC newest venue Music for a While.with two rooms of music.

Featuring the sounds of...

WEV | Shades - B | Karl Blanchard | A.S.A | ARTST | Chloe Battelle

"Vibrat...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Vibrations Party.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

wev, ARTST

Venue

Music For A While

518 West 27th Street, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

