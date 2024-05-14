Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Superserious + Kári Egils + HYLUR

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 14 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Record in Iceland and Alda Music present a line up of Iceland’s most exciting new acts. A 90’s era Weird World cartoon indie band, an award winning jazz piano wunderkind and salty rock band from a tiny fishing village. A collision of sounds and worlds meet...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Record in Iceland and Alda Music
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Superserious, Kári Egils, HYLUR

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

