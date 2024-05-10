DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mas Que Nada

POP Brixton
Fri, 10 May, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Following the launch of Mas Que Nada in 2019, the two founders and best friends joined forces to marry their individual sounds, style and love for the PARTY to create the funkiest duo London has to offer. Leading the resident team across all of their in ho...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by POP Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mas Que Nada

Venue

POP Brixton

Brixton Station Rd, Brixton, London SW9 8PQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

