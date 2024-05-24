DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GALA '24 Official Afterparty: Josey Rebelle, Shy One

The Pickle Factory
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Pickle Factory kick off a selection of our official GALA ‘24 afterparties with two of London's finest. Much-beloved former Pickle resident and genre-bending pro Josey Rebelle is joined by fellow radio luminary, and one of the most truly versatile DJs a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by East Space Ltd..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

