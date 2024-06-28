DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Script will make his highly anticipated return to New York City on June 28 at Virgo. The melodic techno DJ scene has quickly risen the ranks within the genre receiving support from Tale Of Us, CAMELPHAT, ARTBAT, Mathame, and more."
Virgo is a new micro cl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.