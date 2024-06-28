Top track

GRIEVE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kill Script

VIRGO
Fri, 28 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
From $17.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GRIEVE
Got a code?

About

Join us with KILL SCRIPT at Virgo.

Limited tickets available.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 8 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KILL SCRIPT

Venue

VIRGO

324 Grand Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.