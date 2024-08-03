Top track

Brother Blue Steel (album version)

Magnolia Stone Fest con The Obsessed

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Sat, 3 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsSegrate
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Anche nel 2024 il Magnolia Stone Fest torna ad animare il Circolo Magnolia in una giornata memorabile con gli Obsessed di Wino, figura carismatica della scena doom/stoner mondiale e tanti altri.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Hardstaff Booking.

Lineup

The Obsessed, VESTA

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

