MaDaMò live @ Cascina Merlata

mare culturale urbano - cascina merlata
Wed, 8 May, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€1.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il trombonista Luciano Macchia e i chitarristi Francesco Moglia e Matteo D’Amico per rivivere le atmosfere bohémienne della Montmartre dei primi del Novecento. Quando la musica swing portata dagli immigrati afroamericani, appena sbarcata nella Ville Lumier...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.

Venue

mare culturale urbano - cascina merlata

Via Pier Paolo Pasolini 3, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

