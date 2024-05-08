DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il trombonista Luciano Macchia e i chitarristi Francesco Moglia e Matteo D’Amico per rivivere le atmosfere bohémienne della Montmartre dei primi del Novecento. Quando la musica swing portata dagli immigrati afroamericani, appena sbarcata nella Ville Lumier...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.