DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Marcus Machado is a guitar prodigy who has taken the music industry by storm. He has
been recognized as the Best Next Young Gun by Rolling Stone magazine and has been
praised by Guitar World Magazine for pushing the boundaries of rock, funk, and soul
gu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.