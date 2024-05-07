DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

D.R. Cabaret- Robbing The Mint: A Stolen Cabaret

The Mint
Tue, 7 May, 7:30 pm
TheatreLos Angeles
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to Robbing The Mint, where the music is criminally good and the talent is nothing short of sensational. Our cabaret showcases emerging stars, blending the electrifying genres of musical theatre, rock, pop, and jazz into a captivating array of perfo...

This is an all ages event
Directed by Dana Resnick
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.