Empty Nesters - Bed Blocker

Empty Nesters, Sundowner, Leona Hell, & more

The Baby G
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
Toronto
CA$22.30

Empty Nesters - Bed Blocker
Based in Montreal, Empty Nesters is the solo recording project of Chinese-Canadian artist Eric Liao. Drawing from hardcore-punk, shoegaze, dreampop, and post-punk influences, Liao navigates the complexities of his experiences through a diverse sonic landsc...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It's within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Klobber, Empty Nesters

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open 8:00 pm

