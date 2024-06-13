DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DEAD REGISTER is an American doomgaze band from Atlanta, Georgia, consisting of pianist and artist Avril Che, bassist and vocalist M. Chvasta, and drummer Greg Meisenberg (Oxx, Maid Myriad, A Fucking Elephant). The band has released two studio albums, thre...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.