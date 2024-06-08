Top track

Isolated Youth (Album Release), heavy wild, Tabac Rat, Night in Athens

Sebright Arms
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for an electrifying night as Isolated Youth unveils their debut album "Miserere Mei" at a special release event. Known for their poignant post-punk sound and ghostly atmospheric performances, Isolated Youth promises an evening of deep emotional res...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Isolated Youth, heavy wild, Night In Athens

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

