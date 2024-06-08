DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

COLLECTIONS. Capsule

CLUB UNDR
Sat, 8 Jun, 12:00 pm
ArtLondon
From £150The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for COLLECTIONS. Capsule - a lucky dip-style shopping event where you’re guaranteed to get your money’s worth & have a great time.

Hosted by Don’t Trust the Internet in collaboration with RF Studios, we are bringing together two UK fashion faves w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DON'T TRUST THE INTERNET.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

CLUB UNDR

1 Thorpe Close, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 5XL, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm

FAQs

How many items can I get?

You can pick up to 4 items {max 1 pair of shoes and 1 outdoor jacket per person}. Please be aware you are not guaranteed to find items you want or in your size.

What kind of clothes will I look through?

Our items cover high-end, premium and online retailers. You will leave with a combined value of items worth more than your ticket price.

I saw an item online, but it’s not in the shop?

We cannot guarantee specific items - the event is a lucky dip-style shopping experience

How long do I have?

Your ticket gives you access to the event for 1 hour and 30 minutes. You can start queuing from 20 minutes before your slot time.

Is there a storage?

No. Backpacks, travel cases, laptop bags, camera bags and large tote bags are NOT permitted inside.

Can I buy two tickets?

You can buy 1 ticket per shopping slot.

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.