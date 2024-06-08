DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for COLLECTIONS. Capsule - a lucky dip-style shopping event where you’re guaranteed to get your money’s worth & have a great time.
Hosted by Don’t Trust the Internet in collaboration with RF Studios, we are bringing together two UK fashion faves w...
You can pick up to 4 items {max 1 pair of shoes and 1 outdoor jacket per person}. Please be aware you are not guaranteed to find items you want or in your size.
Our items cover high-end, premium and online retailers. You will leave with a combined value of items worth more than your ticket price.
We cannot guarantee specific items - the event is a lucky dip-style shopping experience
Your ticket gives you access to the event for 1 hour and 30 minutes. You can start queuing from 20 minutes before your slot time.
No. Backpacks, travel cases, laptop bags, camera bags and large tote bags are NOT permitted inside.
You can buy 1 ticket per shopping slot.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.