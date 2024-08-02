DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alcart Sound Festival 2024 ✺EARLY BIRD FULL PASS✺

Anfiteatro - Ex Cave Orto di Ballo
2 Aug - 4 Aug
GigsAlcamo
€35
About

Alcart Sound Festival 2024 ✺ 2 - 3 August ✺ EARLY BIRD

The Early Bird Full Pass grants access to both evenings on 2 and 3 August.

This is an 12+ event
Presented by Associazione Creattiva.

Venue

Anfiteatro - Ex Cave Orto di Ballo

Piazza P. Pio da Pietralcina, 16, 91011 Alcamo TP, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

