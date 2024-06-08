Top track

The Confederate Dead + Sierpinski + Into Being

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:30 pm
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live proudly brings you a night of buzzy up-and-coming bands blending elements of psych, noise & mesmerizing prog rock - don't miss The Confederate Dead, Sierpinski and Into Being on Saturday 8th June ⚡

THE CONFEDERATE DEAD

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sierpinski, The Confederate Dead

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

