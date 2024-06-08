DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live proudly brings you a night of buzzy up-and-coming bands blending elements of psych, noise & mesmerizing prog rock - don't miss The Confederate Dead, Sierpinski and Into Being on Saturday 8th June ⚡
THE CONFEDERATE DEAD
L...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs