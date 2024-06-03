DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Manuale di sopravvivenza - sulla felicità

Ramada Plaza
Mon, 3 Jun, 8:30 pm
TheatreMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MANUALE DI SOPRAVVIVENZA - SULLA FELICITA’

Di e con Chiara Claudi

Consulenza artistica: Paula Carrara, Laura Raimondi, Elena De Carolis.

Musiche: Emiliano Begni, Antonio Torella, Laura Raimondi, Alex Filippi.

Manuale di sopravvivenza sulla felicità è u...

Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Venue

Ramada Plaza

Via Stamira D' Ancona 27, 20127 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

