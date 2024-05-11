Top track

GARDNA w/Selecta J-Man, Catching Cairo, Mustbejohn

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 11 May, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £9.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gardna returns to Hootananny Brixton for his ‘Time to Move’ show alongside a hand-crafted lineup

LINEUP

Gardna

Selecta J-Man b2b Anaīs

Special Guest: Catching Cairo

Mustbejohn

Jayahadadream

Zoro (130-160 set)

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

