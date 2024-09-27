Top track

Reserva Pra Dois

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Branko

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Reserva Pra Dois
Got a code?

About

The Enchufada boss, Branko, brings his diverse range of global club sounds to London with his first headline live show.

One of the key figureheads behind the new Lisbon sound that has been shaking soundsystems around the world, Branko introduced ‘zouk bas...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Branko

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.