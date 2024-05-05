Top track

Carlita - Time

Carlita, por primera vez, en Valencia

Marina Beach Club Valencia
Sun, 5 May, 5:30 pm
DJValencia
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FAYER presenta a CARLITA.

Carlita es una DJ y productora turca de Estambul. Músico clásico y multi instrumentista (batería, violonchelo, bajo y guitarra eléctrica), experimenta con una mezcla de instrumentos en vivo y electrónicos en sus producciones, uti...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Fayer Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Carlita, Edu Imbernon, Mike Gannu and 2 more

Venue

Marina Beach Club Valencia

Carrer Marina Real Juan Carlos I, s/n, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

