Kumbia Queers Live “Paraíso Tropical”

Songbyrd
Mon, 17 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready to immerse yourself in a vibrant explosion of music, energy, and diversity like you've never experienced before! Get your dancing shoes ready and join us for a live show by Kumbia Queers, the ultimate trailblazers of the music industry. This all-...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd and Valentina Booking
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kumbia Queers

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

