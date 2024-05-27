Top track

Look at Me, I'm a Rainer

YHWH Nailgun

Windmill Brixton
Mon, 27 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

YHWH Nailgun https://www.instagram.com/yhwhnailgun

The quartet of Zack Borzone (vox), Jack Tobias (synth), Sam Pickard (drums), and Saguiv Rosenstock (guitar) display an innate ability to translate a primitive spirit into a modern form.

"burgeoning Brook...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

