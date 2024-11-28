DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Plotting another end-of-year bonanza, Skinny Lister will be back for a fresh stretch of UK shows in Winter 2024. Regularly cited as one of the best live bands in the biz, the Skinnies’ annual live pilgrimage around the UK has become the stuff of gig circui...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.